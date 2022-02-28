The latest Hartlepool and East Durham criminals to be locked up

Unless otherwise stated, they were all sentenced at Teesside Crown Court after pleading guilty to offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery is available here.
1. Keraan Briggs
Briggs, 20, of Dene Avenue, Shotton Colliery, was jailed for four weeks after he breached a suspended jail term imposed after he was convicted of a public order offence, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
Photo: Peterlee Police
2. Ashley Colville
Colville, 31, formerly of Cotswold Place, Peterlee, was jailed for six years after he pleaded guilty to two breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was convicted of arranging or facilitating a child sex offence.
Photo: NOP
3. Martin French
French, 34, of Fieldfare Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for three-and-a-half years after he admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply in August 2019.
Photo: Cleveland Police
4. Ben Judge
Judge, 26, of Farr Walk, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years and three months after he was found guilty of actual bodily harm and admitted other offences including burglary and witness intimidation.
Photo: Cleveland Police