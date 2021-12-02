Cars’ windscreens and wing mirrors damaged as antisocial behaviour reported on Hartlepool estate

Police are appealing for information after vehicles in Throston were damaged.

Police are appealing for information as they deal with reports of criminal damage and antisocial behaviour on the Throston Estate.

In recent weeks officers have received a number of reports of damage to parked vehicles including smashed windscreens and wing mirrors.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police have said that they are also dealing with reports from local residents concerned about groups of youths.

Police have encouraged all parents to ensure they know where their children are and who they’re with.

Regular patrols are also continuing and police say officers are keen people living in the area tell them about any problems so they can build intelligence and take action.

To report antisocial behaviour, call police on 101. In an emergency dial 999.

