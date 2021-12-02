Cars’ windscreens and wing mirrors damaged as antisocial behaviour reported on Hartlepool estate

A number of vehicles have been damaged in Throston as police patrols in the area continue.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 4:24 pm
Police are appealing for information after vehicles in Throston were damaged.

Police are appealing for information as they deal with reports of criminal damage and antisocial behaviour on the Throston Estate.

In recent weeks officers have received a number of reports of damage to parked vehicles including smashed windscreens and wing mirrors.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police have said that they are also dealing with reports from local residents concerned about groups of youths.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have encouraged all parents to ensure they know where their children are and who they’re with.

Regular patrols are also continuing and police say officers are keen people living in the area tell them about any problems so they can build intelligence and take action.

It follows a warning to Rossmere residents earlier this week after bikes in the area were targeted in alleged burglaries over the weekend.

To report antisocial behaviour, call police on 101. In an emergency dial 999.

Read More

Read More
Hartlepool conman paid for £3,000 furniture with counterfeit notes

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.