Cars’ windscreens and wing mirrors damaged as antisocial behaviour reported on Hartlepool estate
A number of vehicles have been damaged in Throston as police patrols in the area continue.
Police are appealing for information as they deal with reports of criminal damage and antisocial behaviour on the Throston Estate.
In recent weeks officers have received a number of reports of damage to parked vehicles including smashed windscreens and wing mirrors.
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police have said that they are also dealing with reports from local residents concerned about groups of youths.
Police have encouraged all parents to ensure they know where their children are and who they’re with.
Regular patrols are also continuing and police say officers are keen people living in the area tell them about any problems so they can build intelligence and take action.
It follows a warning to Rossmere residents earlier this week after bikes in the area were targeted in alleged burglaries over the weekend.
To report antisocial behaviour, call police on 101. In an emergency dial 999.