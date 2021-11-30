Hartlepool residents warned after bikes targeted in weekend burglaries
Residents are being asked to keep their garages secure after a number of break-ins and burglaries were reported to the police.
People in the Rossmere area of the town are being urged to keep their garages secure after police received four reports of break-ins and burglaries over the weekend.
Cleveland Police have said that pedal cycles and tools were targeted in particular.
Officers have asked residents to be vigilant as the approach of the festive season could mean an increase in bikes kept in garages, along with other gifts and maybe alcoholic drinks.
The advice is to keep garage doors locked, extend the alarm system to cover the garage and fit additional locks to garages.
Officers are also advising to lock bikes together and fix them securely to the wall or floor, if they are stored in the garage.
It is also recommended to use good quality locks which are certified to Sold Secure Standard.