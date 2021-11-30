Hartlepool residents warned after bikes targeted in weekend burglaries

People in the Rossmere area of the town are being urged to keep their garages secure after police received four reports of break-ins and burglaries over the weekend.

Cleveland Police have said that pedal cycles and tools were targeted in particular.

Officers have asked residents to be vigilant as the approach of the festive season could mean an increase in bikes kept in garages, along with other gifts and maybe alcoholic drinks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police have urged residents to secure their bikes after number of break-ins.

The advice is to keep garage doors locked, extend the alarm system to cover the garage and fit additional locks to garages.

Officers are also advising to lock bikes together and fix them securely to the wall or floor, if they are stored in the garage.

It is also recommended to use good quality locks which are certified to Sold Secure Standard.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.