News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out

Case against Hartlepool man accused of schoolgirl rape is to be heard by judge

The case against a man accused of a string of child sex offences has been transferred to crown court.

By Newsroom
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 8:34 am

Dylan Seago, 27, of Alma Street, Hartlepool, is charged with raping a schoolgirl as well as seven sexual assaults.

No pleas were entered when the case was heard for the first time at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough, earlier this week.

Seago was granted unconditional bail to appear before a judge at nearby Teesside Crown Court at the end of the month.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
More crime recorded in Hartlepool