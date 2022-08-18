Case against Hartlepool man accused of schoolgirl rape is to be heard by judge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan Seago, 27, of Alma Street, Hartlepool, is charged with raping a schoolgirl as well as seven sexual assaults.

No pleas were entered when the case was heard for the first time at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough, earlier this week.

Seago was granted unconditional bail to appear before a judge at nearby Teesside Crown Court at the end of the month.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID