Hartlepool man due in court to face schoolgirl rape charge

A man is due to make his first appearance in court after he was charged with a raft of alleged sex offences.

Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:18 pm

They include the suspected rape of a schoolgirl.

Dylan Seago, 27, of Alma Street, Hartlepool, is also accused of five counts of sexual assault by touching as well as one charge of inciting an under-age girl to engage in sexual activity.

Seago, who also faces an eighth sex assault charge against a minor, is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 16.

