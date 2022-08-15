Hartlepool man due in court to face schoolgirl rape charge

They include the suspected rape of a schoolgirl.
Dylan Seago, 27, of Alma Street, Hartlepool, is also accused of five counts of sexual assault by touching as well as one charge of inciting an under-age girl to engage in sexual activity.
Seago, who also faces an eighth sex assault charge against a minor, is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 16.
