Casualty in hospital after man is charged with string of assaults following incident in Hartlepool's Cornwall Street
A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with committing a series of assaults.
The accusations relate to an incident in Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, on Saturday, May 17, at 11.30am in which four people were allegedly attacked.
One person is currently believed to be still receiving treatment in hospital.
Andrew Hudson, 41, of no fixed address, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, two common assaults, actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
He has been remanded in custody by magistrates until he appears at Teesside Crown Court in June. .