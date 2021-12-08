Christmas curfew for Hartlepool man after motoring and theft offences

Four of the nine charges admitted by Paul Musgrave relate to incidents taking place at Morrisons supermarket, in Clarence Road, Hartlepool, on the same date.

Musgrave, from the town’s Flint Walk, admitted stealing £213.90 of goods from the store when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

He also pleaded guilty to driving a silver Ford Focus with either no or incorrect insurance, without a valid licence and while unfit to do so through drugs on the same date.

Four of Paul Musgrave's offences took place at Morrisons, in Clarence Road, Hartlepool.

All four offences were committed on November 5, 2020, the Middlesbrough court was told.

Musgrave, 28, also pleaded guilty to a fifth charge on the same date by carelessly driving the vehicle along the town’s Milbank Road, Mapleton Road and Parton Street.

He was banned from driving for three years and placed on a community order until June 2023.

The terms include an electronic curfew which prevents him from leaving his home address between 7pm-7am until March 10 of next year.

Musgrave also pleaded guilty to four separate offences committed after the November 5 spree.

He admitted drug driving the Ford Focus and to driving with no or incorrect insurance and without a valid licence in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, on December 28, 2020.

In addition, he pleaded guilty to stealing 10 Ariel washing pods worth £79.90p from a town B & M branch on February 3 of this year.

The court ordered him to pay the full value back in compensation and to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

