Locked up: Rogues' gallery of the latest Hartlepool and East Durham criminals now in jail

The courts have continued to jail criminals for offences committed either across Hartlepool and East Durham or by defendants with links to this area.

By Newsroom
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 10:58 am

Unless otherwise stated, they have all been locked up after admitting charges at Teesside Crown Court. Our previous gallery of jailed criminals can be viewed here.

1. John Donaldson

Donaldson, 52, of Miers Avenue, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years after admitting committing robbery in town on August 20.

Photo: Cleveland Police

2. Ionatan Marin.

Marin, 19, of no fixed address but previously of Harehills, was locked up for two years and nine months at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting conspiracy to commit robbery following two raids in Hartlepool.

Photo: Northumbria Police

3. Liam Moore

Moore, 27, of no fixed address, was jailed for five years at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting committing offences of grievous bodily harm, false imprisonment and making threats to kill in Horden on June 4.

Photo: NOP

4. Leslie Robinson

Robinson, 25, of Straker Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 28 months after admitting breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and assisting another offender to remove a haul from a burgled house.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

