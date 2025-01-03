Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cleveland’s Police and Crime Commissioner has met face to face with an offender jailed for their role in Hartlepool’s riot in the summer.

Matt Storey spent time with the male serving a prison sentence for the role he played in the violent disorder in the town two days after the murders of three children in Southport.

The crime commissioner explained how it is part of engagement work to understand how future bouts of unrest can be avoided.

Mr Storey said: “Following the terrible scenes over the summer, naturally many of us tried to understand why people felt compelled to take part in the violence and vandalism.

Cleveland Crime and Police Commissioner Matt Storey surveys damage caused during this summer's riots on Cleveland.

“Whilst those of us in public office can speculate, the real reason lies with those who took part and as their elected representative, it’s important I hear their voice too.

“It was an insightful and lengthy conversation, in which we discussed the consequences of his behaviour, the effectiveness of the criminal justice system and his future aspirations.

“I’m grateful that he took the time to speak with me and that I was able to communicate the lasting impact his behaviour has had on local residents and police officers.”

A police car on fire in Dent Street, Hartlepool in the early hours of August 1, 2024.

The meeting was facilitated by Restorative Cleveland as part of work between those involved in the disorder, police officers and affected communities.

During the Hartlepool disorder, a mob of around 200 people descended on Murray Street on the evening of Wednesday, July 31.

A large number of men, women and youths, attacked the police by hurling bricks, wood, tiles, stones and metal shelving at them.

People were left in fear, a butcher’s shop on Murray Street had its windows broken and a police car was set on fire nearby.

Similar scenes erupted in Middlesbrough on August 4.

Becky Childs, service manager at Restorative Cleveland, said: “Restorative Justice brings together individuals harmed through offending and those identified as responsible, with the aim of making amends, repairing harm, and supporting both parties to move forward.”

Mr Storey is also taking part in written communication with other detained people and met with organisations supporting asylum seekers and refugees, faith groups and other community groups impacted by the disorder.

He has plans to meet another focus group of victims in January to understand the lasting impact of the unrest on communities.