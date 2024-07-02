Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The number of arsons in Hartlepool has dropped by around a quarter, according to new figures.

The figures – which are in line with those for the Cleveland Fire Brigade area as a whole – have been hailed as a “huge decrease”.

The latest meeting of Cleveland Fire Authority’s audit and governance committee heard that from April 2023 to the end of March 2024 there was a total of 3,230 deliberate fires across the brigade area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was a decrease of 1,617 incidents, equating to 33%, compared to the 4,847 recorded during the 12 month period covering 2022-23.

Firefighters tackle a suspected arson attack at a former care home at the junction of West View Road and Cleveland Road, in Hartlepool, in February. Picture by FRANK REID

It was also below the five year average of 3,992 and the yearly target of 5,104.

In Hartlepool, there were 761 deliberate fires in 2023-24, an approximate 25% decrease compared to the 1,018 recorded during the 12-month period previously.

These included 93 deliberate primary fires, down from 104, and 668 intentional secondary blazes, which are smaller outdoor fires not involving people or property, an almost 27% decrease compared to 914 in 2022-23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maria Watson, from the fire brigade risk and performance team, told the meeting they had seen “a huge decrease in the rate” of deliberate fires across Cleveland.

In 2022-23 the rate of deliberate fire setting in the brigade area had been the highest in the country and over six times the national rate of deliberate fires per 100,000 of the population, with the 2023-24 national figures not yet compiled.

Chief fire officer Ian Hayton added that secondary fires in particular, which made up 86% of deliberate fires in 2023/24 and include the likes of loose rubbish, bins or grass blazes, had “dropped dramatically”.

He added that, although some of this may have been down to the weather, the brigade have also had strategies in place seeking to help decrease the number of deliberate fires in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting heard this included working to carry out sessions in schools to help warn young people of the dangers of such incidents.

Earlier this year the Safer Hartlepool Partnership heard education campaigns, support tackling fly-tipping and community skips were to all be used in helping to reduce deliberate fires in town.