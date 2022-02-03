Mr Webster’s selection follows a rigorous recruitment process including a robust three-part interview schedule before an internal panel made up of police officers, staff, volunteers and network representatives and an external panel consisting of local and regional partners.

The final interview was conducted by an appointment panel of six “experienced leaders”, chaired by the PCC.

Following the “unanimous” decision, Mr Turner said: “I’m delighted to select Mark as my preferred candidate for the role of Chief Constable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At every stage of the assessment process, Mark proved himself as a talented and dedicated police leader with a wealth of experience in operational policing.”

Prior to launching the search for a new chief, the Commissioner’s Office conducted a consultation with Cleveland Police’s workforce to seek their views on what qualities they would like in the next chief constable.

The 343 respondents selected strong leadership, a commitment to stay in the role long-term and being approachable as their top three priorities.

Mark Webster (pictured) has been confirmed as Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Steve Turner's preferred candidate for Chief Constable of Cleveland Police.

This feedback was used to shape questions asked by the internal interview panel.

Mr Turner added: “Cleveland is not an easy place to police, and therefore we needed a process that was going to put candidates to the test and draw out their extensive skills and experience.

“I’m particularly pleased that we were able to hear from so many members of Cleveland Police’s workforce, who we know are seeking visionary leadership and stability from their next Chief Constable.

“Mark’s appointment comes at an important time for the force, which still has a significant way to go in improving the service they provide for the residents of Cleveland. I look forward to working with Mark to ensure our area has an efficient and effective police force in the years to come.”

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner has announced his preferred candidate for Chief Constable.

Father-of-two Mr Webster joined Cumbria Police in July 2017 as Assistant Chief Constable. He was promoted to Deputy Chief Constable in March 2018. Previously, he had served as Director of Intelligence and Operations at the National Crime Agency.

Ratification of his appointment will still need to go before a confirmation hearing later this month.

A message from the editor:

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.