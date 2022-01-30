Police warning to 'anti-social' off-road bikers after chase

The incident involved two Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and took place at Crimdon.

A statement from Peterlee Police read: “There have been a number of calls recently concerning off-road bikes causing damage to various green areas around the sector. Officers are currently working with partners to prevent further damage.”

It later continued: “Despite this group making off from officers, they managed to stop two of the riders and, following checks on both rider and bike, issue each with Traffic Warning Notices.

"These notices inform the rider that, should they be seen again riding in an anti-social or illegal manner, their vehicles will be seized.

“We will continue to proactively patrol hotspot areas and deal with this off-road nuisance and members of the public are encouraged to ring in any sightings.

"Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 with any information.”

