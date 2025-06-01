The region's anti-crime chief has outlined his plans to probe the police's record on some of their most critical areas over the next year.

The work is being carried out by Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matt Storey as part of his monthly scrutiny programme.

He will ask questions on how Cleveland Police handles certain types of crime – and what they are doing to improve their performance.

Mr Storey has published his full scrutiny schedule for the period up to March 2026 and will begin with neighbourhood policing on Wednesday, June 25.

Cleveland Police And Crime Commissioner Matt Storey.

Other areas coming under the spotlight will include trust and confidence in policing, offending and re-offending, serious violence, violence against women and girls and antisocial behaviour.

Following each scrutiny meeting, the PCC decides whether he is assured, partly assured or not assured by the information provided by the force.

The PCC then identifies what action needs to be taken and all outcomes are published online.

Actions are recorded and monitored so the PCC can keep a “watching brief” on key areas and track whether actions have been carried out.

Labour’s Mr Storey said: “It’s really important that I help Cleveland Police to maintain and build upon the improvements they have made in the last few years.

“The best way I can do this is to scrutinise their work and hold them to account for their performance.”

He added if an “important – or controversial – issue comes up” he is prepared to rearrange the programme to “accommodate any pressing matters.”

The PCC also holds informal weekly meetings with Cleveland Police’s chief constable and is exploring new ways to involve the public.