Cleveland Police appeal after driver crashes into Hartlepool family home then made off

The damaged wall caused by the collision in Elwick Road. Picture by Frank Reid

The driver responsible is said to have left the scene on foot before the police attended.

Cleveland Police are now appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

The car embedded in the wall.

A spokesperson said: “At 23.50 on September 28 police attended a report of a car which had struck a property in Elwick Road, Hartlepool.

"No persons were reported injured. The caller reported a male, suspected to be the driver, leaving the scene.

“Police are investigating this matter. No arrests have been made at this time but inquiries are ongoing.

“Police would encourage anyone with any information which may assist to call 101, ref 165103.”

The family of the house were all in their beds when the collision happened.

One of the couple’s adult children was still awake when they heard a loud bang.

Several bricks from the demolished wall were sent through a window causing damage to the front of the house and furniture inside.

The householder, who did not wish to be named, spoke of their shock at what happened.

He said: "When you wake up the next day and see the state of it you think what maybe could have happened.

"I’m just thankful that none of us are hurt.”

Police and the fire service attended and the vehicle was winched away.

