Hartlepool family's shock as car crashes into home late after demolishing wall

The car after it crashed through the home's front wall.

A red VW car smashed through the front wall of a house in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, just before midnight on Tuesday night.

It caused significant damage including demolishing a wall and sending bricks flying through one of the front room windows.

Luckily, nobody was in the room at the time.

The damage left after the collision in Elwick Road, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid.

One of the family’s adult children was still awake upstairs when the crash happened at about 11.50pm.

The homeowner, his wife and eldest son were all in bed.

The householder, who did not wish to be named, said: “He just heard the bang and when he looked down he saw the car through the wall.

"He feared the worst for the driver. He woke us up and called the police.”

A neighbour who is a fireman came out to help.

The driver is said to have left the scene on foot.

Several bricks from the wall were sent flying through the window, damaging the frame, furniture and leaving broken glass and debris all over the room.

The householder added: "My son had just finished watching football on TV and if it had been an hour earlier he could have been caught up in it.

"When you wake up the next day and see the state of it you think what maybe could have happened.

"I’m just thankful that none of us are hurt.”

The impact of the crash also caused damage to the front of the property and guttering and the family are waiting to find out if there has been any structural damage as a result of the collision.

Pictures of the aftermath showed significant damage to the front end of the car and its airbags had been deployed.

Police and the fire service attended and the vehicle was winched away.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said they were called at 11.51pm after a report a vehicle had crashed into a building.

Two appliances attended, one from Hartlepool and one from Billingham stations.

The brigade left the scene at about 12.20am after making the scene safe.

Cleveland Police are expected to issue a statement later on Thursday.

