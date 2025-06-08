Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage after a two vehicle collision in Hartlepool town centre where one of the drivers made off.

It happened on Friday, May 30, at around 12.45pm at the crossroads of the A689 and Clarence Road and involved a white Peugeot Partner van and a silver VW Polo.

Emergency services attended the scene and two people from the Polo were taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

Police say the male driver of Peugeot got out of the vehicle and made off from the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash at the junction of the A689 and Clarence Road, in Hartlepool, on Friday, May 30. Picture credit Becca Twigg.

Officers are appealing to him to come forward.

Whilst enquiries are ongoing, officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 097362.