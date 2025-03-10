Cleveland Police arrest 16-year-old after Audi reportedly failed to stop in Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 16:54 BST
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a car failed to stop for police in Hartlepool.

The Audi A4 made off from police on Catcote Road around 4.30pm on Saturday, March 8.

Most Popular

Several males are believed to have been in the vehicle at the time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Police stated: “It made off into Billingham and was ultimately stopped safely by specially trained officers from Matrix.”

The Audi was eventually stopped in Billingham by the Matrix team.placeholder image
The Audi was eventually stopped in Billingham by the Matrix team.

More news: Police appeal after vehicle collides with Hartlepool house

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving under the influence of drugs and having no insurance or licence.

He has since been bailed while police enquiries continue.

The force added another male was arrested in connection with an unrelated matter.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice