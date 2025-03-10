Cleveland Police arrest 16-year-old after Audi reportedly failed to stop in Hartlepool
The Audi A4 made off from police on Catcote Road around 4.30pm on Saturday, March 8.
Several males are believed to have been in the vehicle at the time.
Cleveland Police stated: “It made off into Billingham and was ultimately stopped safely by specially trained officers from Matrix.”
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving under the influence of drugs and having no insurance or licence.
He has since been bailed while police enquiries continue.
The force added another male was arrested in connection with an unrelated matter.