Police are appealing for information after two incidents on Raby Road in Hartlepool on the same day.

A home near the entrance to Dyke House Academy has suffered significant damage including the front garden wall being demolished and damage to the front of the house.

The property has been taped off by police who are investigating and a badly damaged white Audi was outside the address on Friday afternoon.

Cleveland Police said: “Shortly before 12pm today (Friday 7th March), we received a report of a disturbance on Raby Road, Hartlepool.

A vehicle is said to have collided with a house in Raby Road, Hartlepool at around 12pm on Friday.

“It was reported that a vehicle collided with a house causing damage to the front window.

“We would appeal for anyone with information, doorbell, dashcam or private CCTV footage to call Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting reference number 039944.”

Meanwhile, police also say a black Range Rover collided with a number of vehicles around the town, and also with a house wall in Raby Road at 8.57am on Friday before being driven towards Powlett Road.

Police attended the scene on Raby Road as part of their enquiries.

A force spokesperson added: “There had been reports of the vehicle being driven around Durham Street on the Headland just moments prior.

“The vehicle has now been located by police and seized, and enquiries are ongoing.”

Police are also appealing for anyone with information, doorbell, dashcam or private CTTV footage of the Range Rover on Friday morning to contact them as soon as possible.

The police reference number for the Range Rover incident is 039851.

For both incidents, contact police on 101 or to pass information anonymously go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555111.