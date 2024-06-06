Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police arrested a teenage boy after reports of off-road bikes “tormenting” residents in Hartlepool.

Officers attended Butterstone Avenue, near Steetley Pier on Saturday, June 1, after complaints.

A 16-year-old boy said to have been riding one of the off-road bikes was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and taken to custody.

He has since been released on bail.

The suspected stolen bike the seized on Whin Meadows.

As part of their enquiries, police searched a property on Whin Meadows in the Owton Manor area leading to another suspected stolen bike involved in anti-social behaviour, being seized.

Sergeant Chris Phelan, from Hartlepool Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We know how much off-road bikes are affecting our local community and we are working hard to detain individuals who are tormenting residents, as well as seize their bikes.

“We do need information to keep being reported to police and I would encourage residents to continue getting in touch so we can take swift action as soon as possible.”