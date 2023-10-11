Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cleveland Police’s first force-wide Operation Artemis saw officers conduct a number of warrants and arrest attempts across the force area including in Hartlepool.

A total of 18 people were arrested during Tuesday’s operation.

In Hartlepool, a man was arrested by neighbourhood officers on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs in the town’s Richmond Street.

Cleveland Police car. Picture by FRANK REID

Road policing officers then arrested two men in a suspected stolen vehicle in Seaton Lane, Hartlepool.

One of the men was taken into custody on suspicion of driving offences.

Officers also recovered another suspected stolen vehicle and arrested another man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle at the same location.

A police dog assisted officers in Hartlepool.

The action was the latest as part of Operation Artemis which began in the Stockton area in April and has since been rolled out to other districts in the force.

The day aimed to target serious and organised crime across Teesside and was led by Cleveland Police’s Crime and Justice Command section.

Detective Chief Superintendent John Bent, head of crime and justice, said: “We have had partners and key stakeholders here from both the North East Regional Crime Unit as well as the National Crime Agency.

"The whole impetus of today is to tackle those who perpetrate serious and organised crime across the region as well as here on the streets of Teesside.”