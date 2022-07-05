Cleveland Police arrest seven men in Bradford area over alleged disorder at Hartlepool United match

The arrests were made by officers from Cleveland Police following an investigation with West Yorkshire Police after a number of alleged incidents surrounding the match in Hartlepool on Tuesday, March 15.

Five men aged 19, 20, 22, 26 and 29 have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and section 18 assault.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, section 18 assault and throwing a missile.

Cleveland Police made the arrests in the Bradford area.

And a 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, section 18 assault and common assault.

The men remain in police custody in the Bradford area.

The July 5 arrests come after police previously released pictures of a number of men suspected of being involved in disorder.

Sergeant Adrian Dack, from Cleveland Police football unit, said: “We have worked closely with West Yorkshire Police and with the public in order to try to identify those suspected of being involved in disorder at the match earlier this year, culminating in today’s arrests.

"Our investigation is ongoing and seven men are now in police custody for questioning.”

Superintendent Gareth Crossley, of Bradford District Police, added: “We welcome the arrests made today by Cleveland Police. Violet disorder and antisocial behaviour has no place in the game.

“We will continue to work with Cleveland Police and Bradford City Football club as the investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 043268.