Cleveland Police say “pockets of disorder and violence” took place before during and after the League Two home game played the night of Tuesday, March 15, which Hartlepool lost 2-0.

They are appealing to anyone who may have captured footage from a dash cam, phone or private CCTV.

Officers are particularly interested in any footage around the areas of Morrisons supermarket, Clarence Road, Mill House car park and within the Victoria Park stadium between 4pm and 11pm.

Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

Several people were arrested on suspicion of public order and other alleged offences, with some being charged to appear in court early in April.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Temporary Detective Inspector Leigh Dack on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

And anyone with footage is asked to upload it using the following link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/hartlepool-united-v-bradford-city.

