Hartlepool District Commander Superintendent Martin Hopps confirmed they had made an arrest on Friday and that a male suspect was in custody.

The man is being quizzed in connection with eight vehicles set on fire in the early hours of August 18 in the Burn Valley and Foggy Furze areas of town.

Supt Hopps said at this stage the attacks appear to have been committed at random and the vehicle owners have not been specifically targeted.

Hartlepool District Commander Martin Hopps and two of the eight vehicles set on fire in the same night.

It is believed only one person was responsible.

Supt Hopps said: "We’ve got a dedicated investigation team on it, the neighbourhood team is going to be conducting some high visibility foot patrol in the area and we’ve got a suspect currently in custody which we’re working through at this moment in time to establish their involvement.

"Over the course of the weekend the public should be able to see more police presence in that area and I’ve got some dedicated patrols being conducted at the time the vehicles were burnt out in the early hours of the morning and those will continue throughout the weekend.”

Talking of the potential danger of the incidents, he added: “It has been dangerous in some instances. The vehicles are parked only a few feet away from their home addresses.”

Some residents were temporarily evacuated due to the proximity of the fires to people’s homes.