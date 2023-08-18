Images of flames and debris emerge as homes are evacuated following Hartlepool car fires

A car on fire overnight in Baden Street, Hartlepool.

In a social media message posted in the early hours of Friday morning, Cleveland Police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with multiple vehicle fires across the Hartlepool area.

“Police received report of fires on Caledonian Road, Baden Street, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Osborne Road, and Brinkburn Road.

“A small number of residents have been evacuated and officers are urging people to avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident.

The remains of a car in Osborne Road, Hartlepool.

“Anyone with information about any of the incidents should contact us on 101, quoting reference number 164288.”

Cleveland Fire Brigade added on Friday morning: “In the early hours of this morning at least eight cars were set deliberately on fire in Hartlepool on Caledonian Road, Baden Street, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Osborne Road and Brinkburn Road.

“We dispatched eight fire engines (from Hartlepool, Headland, Billingham, Thornaby and Stockton) to extinguish multiple vehicles which were alight and crews worked closely with Cleveland Police to keep residents as safe as possible.

“We’d like to reassure to residents that an investigation is underway.