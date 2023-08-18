News you can trust since 1877
Images of flames and debris emerge as homes are evacuated following Hartlepool car fires

Homes were evacuated overnight following a spate of vehicle fires across a series of streets.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Aug 2023, 08:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST
In a social media message posted in the early hours of Friday morning, Cleveland Police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with multiple vehicle fires across the Hartlepool area.

“Police received report of fires on Caledonian Road, Baden Street, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Osborne Road, and Brinkburn Road.

“A small number of residents have been evacuated and officers are urging people to avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident.

“Anyone with information about any of the incidents should contact us on 101, quoting reference number 164288.”

Cleveland Fire Brigade added on Friday morning: “In the early hours of this morning at least eight cars were set deliberately on fire in Hartlepool on Caledonian Road, Baden Street, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Osborne Road and Brinkburn Road.

“We dispatched eight fire engines (from Hartlepool, Headland, Billingham, Thornaby and Stockton) to extinguish multiple vehicles which were alight and crews worked closely with Cleveland Police to keep residents as safe as possible.

“We’d like to reassure to residents that an investigation is underway.

“Anyone with information which could assist Cleveland Police with their investigation please get in touch on 101 or anonymously via FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558.”