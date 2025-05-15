Three men have been arrested after police recovered a large quantity of suspected cocaine on a Hartlepool industrial estate.

The men, aged 50, 40 and 36 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs early on Tuesday, May 13.

The suspected cocaine is reported to have been found when officers searched a container on Greatham Street.

Officers from Cleveland Police’s Organised Crime Unit, together with the Matrix, Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Proactive Team also raided properties on Hutone Close, Evergreen Close and Harlech Walk.

The men arrested have all since been released on bail while inquiries continue.