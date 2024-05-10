Cleveland Police arrest two teenage boys in connection with Engineers Social Club blaze in Hartlepool

By Mark Payne
Published 10th May 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 12:34 BST
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fire at Hartlepool’s former Engineers’ Social Club.

The boys, aged 16 and 14, were detained on Thursday, May 9, following the blaze at the derelict building in Raby Road on Tuesday, April 30, which began at around 7.30pm.

The fire resulted in the area being covered in thick smoke and caused surrounding roads to be closed for several hours.

At its height eight fire crews from across the region worked to put it out.

Thick smoke filled the air after the fire at the former Engineers Social Club, Raby Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDThick smoke filled the air after the fire at the former Engineers Social Club, Raby Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Police later said the incident was being treated as arson and appealed for witnesses.

The two boys who have been arrested have been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference SE24079133.

This week, businessman Rob Collier of Advanced RS Developments, said the fire would not derail plans to transform the site into a multi-million-pound housing and shopping complex.