Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fire at Hartlepool’s former Engineers’ Social Club.

The boys, aged 16 and 14, were detained on Thursday, May 9, following the blaze at the derelict building in Raby Road on Tuesday, April 30, which began at around 7.30pm.

The fire resulted in the area being covered in thick smoke and caused surrounding roads to be closed for several hours.

At its height eight fire crews from across the region worked to put it out.

Thick smoke filled the air after the fire at the former Engineers Social Club, Raby Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Police later said the incident was being treated as arson and appealed for witnesses.

The two boys who have been arrested have been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference SE24079133.