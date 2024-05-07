Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool’s Raby Road was closed for around 20 hours between its junctions with Museum Road and Swainson Street after flames erupted from the former Engineers’ Social Club last week.

Eight fire crews from as far away as Hartlepool tackled the blaze at its height.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen rising across many parts of town with nearby residents urged to keep their windows closed because of smoke.

Emergency services tackle the fire at the former Engineers' Social Club, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, on April 30. Picture by FRANK REID

While a cause has still to be officially confirmed, the boss of the company which is set to develop the site believes arsonists are to blame.

Rob Collier, of Advanced RS Developments, said: “100% it is down to anti-social behaviour.

“It is a major issue for any business at the moment to look after premises. It is not just us. Look what happened to the Wesley.”

The former Wesley building, just yards away from the Engineers Club, was damaged in a suspected arson attack in November of last year.

Rob Collier, of Advanced RS Developments, outside the former Engineers' Club following a fire in 2020.

Advanced RS Developments received planning permission last year to transform the Engineers’ Club and nearby Willows building into 98 apartments and six shops.

Mr Collier said: “We are not going to let this type of behaviour deter us.

Advanced RS Developments has confirmed its £25m plans to build "98 stylish apartments and six retail units" on the site are still due to begin in 2024.

"We are going to be sitting down with the council over the coming weeks to submit an application to take the club down.

"The fire looked a lot worse than it was and thankfully no-one was hurt. The damage was minor.”

Mr Collier anticipates work will begin later this year with the £25m project taking 18 months to complete and creating around 100 jobs.

He added: “It is going to be something Hartlepool will be proud of and will regenerate the area.”

Cleveland Fire Brigade said after the blaze, which erupted on Tuesday, April 30: “Investigations will take place to determine the cause.”

Cleveland Police, who also attended the incident, added: “Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the fire, which took place between 7pm and 7.30pm, to call police on 101, quoting reference SE24079133.”