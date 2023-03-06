Cleveland Police was alerted by the fire brigade to two blazes of parked cars in Easington Road and Buckleberry Close, Hartlepool, in the early hours of Sunday, February 19.

They received a similar report at around 11.55pm on Tuesday, February 28, when another two cars parked in Avondale Gardens had apparently been deliberately set on fire with both sustaining front end damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are currently treating the two incidents as linked.

Police want to speak to the male shown in CCTV in relation to the vehicle fires.

The force said: “We are appealing for any witnesses, or people with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which may have captured either or both incidents as well as anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in those areas at those times.”

The first incident on February 19 happened at around 1.50am. Police have released an image taken from nearby CCTV showing a male who they would like to speak to saying he may have information that can help with ongoing enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although the image is poor quality, we believe the person will recognise themselves in the picture and we would ask them to come forward,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 039225.

Alternatively, people who don’t want to speak to police are urged to pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

In January, a number of vehicle fires were reported and a Mitsubishi Shogun was reportedly driven at a house in Brunel Close, Hartlepool, all on the same night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad