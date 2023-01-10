Pictures show extent of damage after Shogun ‘deliberately’ collides with house in Hartlepool
Police have appealed for information after cars were set alight and a house was damaged when a vehicle “deliberately” drove into it.
Officers were first called to Brunel Close, in Hartlepool, at around 7pm on Saturday, January 7, after a silver 54 plate Shogun had “deliberately collided with a house”.
Cleveland Police said that the occupant was unharmed although the house sustained significant structural damage.
The householder’s car was also set alight on the drive.
Pictures from the scene on Tuesday, January 10, show fencing in place around the house with the front covered in rubble.
Cleveland Police said: “It is believed that several vehicles arrived at the address around the time of the incident, with the Shogun being one of these. A number of people were seen to leave the scene afterwards.
“Twenty minutes later the suspected Shogun was located burnt out on Verner Close. Witnesses stated the offenders had been in a blue Skoda.”
The crime reference for this incident is 4178.
Then at 7.32pm a vehicle fire was reported in Tennyson Avenue. Four males were seen to approach a parked BMW and set it alight while also attempting to set a Nissan Juke on fire (crime reference number 4192).
At 7.34pm two unknown males stopped in Thackeray Road in a silver 3 series BMW and set a parked Suzuki Grand Vitara alight.
It is not known at this stage whether this offence (reference 4193) is linked to the others.
If you have any information on any of these incidents, contact Hartlepool CID on 101.
Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.