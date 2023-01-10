Officers were first called to Brunel Close, in Hartlepool, at around 7pm on Saturday, January 7, after a silver 54 plate Shogun had “deliberately collided with a house”.

Cleveland Police said that the occupant was unharmed although the house sustained significant structural damage.

The householder’s car was also set alight on the drive.

The front of the house was badly damaged in the incident./Photo: Kevin Brady

Pictures from the scene on Tuesday, January 10, show fencing in place around the house with the front covered in rubble.

Cleveland Police said: “It is believed that several vehicles arrived at the address around the time of the incident, with the Shogun being one of these. A number of people were seen to leave the scene afterwards.

“Twenty minutes later the suspected Shogun was located burnt out on Verner Close. Witnesses stated the offenders had been in a blue Skoda.”

The crime reference for this incident is 4178.

The scene of the incident in Brunel Close on Tuesday (January 10)./Photo: Kevin Brady

Then at 7.32pm a vehicle fire was reported in Tennyson Avenue. Four males were seen to approach a parked BMW and set it alight while also attempting to set a Nissan Juke on fire (crime reference number 4192).

At 7.34pm two unknown males stopped in Thackeray Road in a silver 3 series BMW and set a parked Suzuki Grand Vitara alight.

It is not known at this stage whether this offence (reference 4193) is linked to the others.

If you have any information on any of these incidents, contact Hartlepool CID on 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.