Cleveland Police charge suspect in connection with stabbing in Kent Avenue, Hartlepool
A 25-year-old man suffered stab wounds shortly before 9am on Wednesday morning (November 6) in Kent Avenue at Belle Vue.
He was taken to James Cook University Hospital but his injuries are not said to be life threatening.
Police arrested a 20-year-old suspect the same morning and took him into custody.
Cleveland Police said: “Following questioning, he has since been charged with assault and possession of a knife.
“He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday 7 November.”
The North East Air Ambulance Service was initially requested and landed nearby, but was ultimately not required.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident at a private address at 8.49am.
"We dispatched two ambulance crews, including a specialist paramedic, and were supported by our colleagues at Great North Air Ambulance Service.”