Police have charged a third man charged in connection with million pound cannabis farm in Hartlepool.

Two men have already appeared in court after a large cannabis farm was discovered by police on Greythorpe Industrial Estate on November 22.

Its value has been put at around £1.3 million.

The suspects aged 51 and 25 were charged with production of cannabis and have since appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Hartlepool Police Station.

On Thursday, November 28, officers in Hartlepool also arrested and charged a 24-year-old man with the same offence.

He was set to make his first appearance before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday.