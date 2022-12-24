Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Steve Turner, who appointed Mark Webster earlier this year and scrutinises his work, insists the “reasonably priced” stays were agreed in advance and that he believes the chief is “fully committed” to his role.

It is understood Chief Cons Webster lives outside of the area with the PCC confirming he turned down a relocation package available to chief constables to assist with moving costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between April and October the chief constable stopped 10 times overnight in hotels at a total cost of £1,095.

Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mark Webster.

The most expensive stay on October 5 amounted to £159 with the force describing his accommodation being due to “evening work”.

They declined to name the hotels used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Turner said: “I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that Mark is fully committed to being Cleveland Police’s chief constable.

“As part of the terms of Mark’s appointment, it was noted that he would not require a relocation package, which may have reached a total of more than £20,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I therefore agreed that where there is an operational demand for Mark to stay in Cleveland overnight, he may occasionally use reasonably priced hotels.

“These allowances fall well within the nationally set regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mark has my full support as he continues his work to understand and improve the way Cleveland Police serves the public.”

A spokeswoman for the PCC’s office added that where Mr Webster and his family chose to live was a personal choice and Mr Turner was “assured that the current arrangements are not having an impact on his ability to carry out the role”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Chris Jones, a member of the Cleveland Police and Crime Panel, which oversees the PCC, said there had been a “revolving door” of chief constables at the force over the past several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Not committing to a relocation, as Mr Webster has done, doesn’t instil confidence in his commitment in my opinion.