Nine criminals from the Hartlepool area who are due to spend Christmas behind bars

These criminals are unlikely to be enjoying a merry Christmas after recently receiving jail terms.
Unless otherwise stated, they were locked up at Teesside Crown Court after admitting charges. Our previous rogues’ gallery is available here.
1. Craig Bartle
Bartle, 37 of Bruntoft Avenue, Hartlepool, has been jailed for 32 months after he admitted committing robbery and making threats to damage or destroy property on March 29.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Scott Beattie
Beattie, 45, of Hampshire Place, Peterlee, was jailed for four years and nine months at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of attempted rape.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Kieran Clement
Clement, 21, of Winterburn Place, Newton Aycliffe, was jailed for two years and six months after admitting causing death by dangerous driving on the A689 at Greatham on March 30 last year.
Photo: Cleveland Police
4. Keaton Harbron
Harbron, 23, formerly of Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 20 months and banned from driving for two years and 10 months after admitting two counts of dangerous driving plus three other motoring offences.
Photo: Other 3rd Party