Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area who are due to be spending Christmas 2022 in jail

Nine criminals from the Hartlepool area who are due to spend Christmas behind bars

These criminals are unlikely to be enjoying a merry Christmas after recently receiving jail terms.

By Newsroom
4 minutes ago

Unless otherwise stated, they were locked up at Teesside Crown Court after admitting charges. Our previous rogues’ gallery is available here.

1. Craig Bartle

Bartle, 37 of Bruntoft Avenue, Hartlepool, has been jailed for 32 months after he admitted committing robbery and making threats to damage or destroy property on March 29.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales

2. Scott Beattie

Beattie, 45, of Hampshire Place, Peterlee, was jailed for four years and nine months at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of attempted rape.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales

3. Kieran Clement

Clement, 21, of Winterburn Place, Newton Aycliffe, was jailed for two years and six months after admitting causing death by dangerous driving on the A689 at Greatham on March 30 last year.

Photo: Cleveland Police

Photo Sales

4. Keaton Harbron

Harbron, 23, formerly of Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 20 months and banned from driving for two years and 10 months after admitting two counts of dangerous driving plus three other motoring offences.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
