Cleveland Police chief's pledge against violent crime as he reviews first full year in office
Cracking down on violent crime remains the main aim for Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.
His first annual report – covering the period from Mr Turner’s election in May 2021 to April 2022 – says the appointment of a new chief constable in Mark Webster, the introduction of an enhanced police complaints model and securing £3.5m in Government funding to set up the Cleveland Unit for the Reduction of Violence (CURV) have been key achievements.
Mr Turner said: “After my first full year in office, I am so proud of everything myself and my team have achieved on behalf of the people of Cleveland.
“It has been a tough year but we have managed to deliver on so many of the promises I made when I came into this role in May 2021.”
He added: “However, the hard work continues to reduce crime throughout the Cleveland force area – in particular violent crime – and disrupt the business of organised crime gangs, many of whom make their money from supplying illegal drugs.”
CURV is the first anti-violence partnership set up in Cleveland to prevent and reduce violent crime.
One of the small team’s first moves was to give £500,000 to a range of projects aimed at diverting young people from crime and demonstrating the massive impact of violence on the whole community.
In addition to CURV, the Commissioner attracted an extra £880,000 in Government funding to invest in specialist staff employed to help and support victims of sexual violence and domestic abuse recover.