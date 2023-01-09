Cleveland Police chief's pledge against violent crime as he reviews first full year in office

His first annual report – covering the period from Mr Turner’s election in May 2021 to April 2022 – says the appointment of a new chief constable in Mark Webster, the introduction of an enhanced police complaints model and securing £3.5m in Government funding to set up the Cleveland Unit for the Reduction of Violence (CURV) have been key achievements.

Mr Turner said: “After my first full year in office, I am so proud of everything myself and my team have achieved on behalf of the people of Cleveland.

“It has been a tough year but we have managed to deliver on so many of the promises I made when I came into this role in May 2021.”

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.

He added: “However, the hard work continues to reduce crime throughout the Cleveland force area – in particular violent crime – and disrupt the business of organised crime gangs, many of whom make their money from supplying illegal drugs.”

CURV is the first anti-violence partnership set up in Cleveland to prevent and reduce violent crime.

One of the small team’s first moves was to give £500,000 to a range of projects aimed at diverting young people from crime and demonstrating the massive impact of violence on the whole community.

In addition to CURV, the Commissioner attracted an extra £880,000 in Government funding to invest in specialist staff employed to help and support victims of sexual violence and domestic abuse recover.