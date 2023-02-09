Daniel Bird threw a packet of crack cocaine out of a back window of his house as police charged in the front door during a raid.

But the drugs landed at the feet of a PCSO and the whole thing was caught on camera by a police drone, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Police carried out the warrant after being tipped off about drugs at Bird’s house in Everett Street, Hartlepool.

Daniel Bird (inset) was caught trying to dispose of drugs by a police drone.

Court prosecutor Jonathan Gittins, said: “As police forced entry at the front of the house an unknown person threw a packet of foil wrapped and clear plastic bags of white powder from the rear of the property.

"In doing so these items landed at the feet of a PCSO and the event was captured on drone footage.

"The items were tested and confirmed to be crack cocaine."

Police found Bird, aged 30, inside together with dealing related items including £120 cash, scales and two mobile phones.

Bird was dealing from his home in Everett Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Mr Gittins added: “Of the two mobiles a black iPhone was analysed and confirmed evidence of drug dealing communication on the handset which was attributed to the defendant.”

In one text message Bird told a customer he had to wait for the drugs to be delivered from Liverpool.

The drugs recovered by police had a value of £550.

Bird pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

While on bail after the raid in June 2021, Bird went onto commit further offences including unlawful wounding and possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

It saw him jailed for six years and four months last May.

Paul Abrahams said in mitigation that Bird has worked well in prison with the aim of being released as quickly as possible.

Judge Howard Crowson jailed him for another two and half years, making a reduction to take into account how long Bird will serve in prison altogether.

