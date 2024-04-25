Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cleveland Police's Deputy Chief Constable Victoria Fuller said Ahmed Alid's actions on October 15 last year not only left a family devastated but also “caused significant fear and distress” amongst residents in Hartlepool and beyond.

Alid stabbed Javed Nouri in bed at the shared hostel for asylum seekers in Wharton Terrace before chancing across Mr Carney in the town centre where he fatally stabbed him six times.

Speaking outside Teesside Crown Court after the jury returned their verdicts on Thursday afternoon, Dep Chief Cons Fuller said: "Today’s guilty verdict goes some way to seeing justice served for those affected by this terrible incident.”

Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Constable Victoria Fuller speaking to the media outside Teesside Crown Court.

Det Chief Cons Fuller expressed Cleveland Police’s “heartfelt sympathies” to Mr Carney’s family and paid tribute to their dignity throughout the case.

She also praised the bravery of Alid’s first victim Javed Nouri and the response of police officers who responded that morning.

Det Chief Cons Fuller said: “I would like to publicly thank the officers who were involved in this incident for their swift and brave actions.

"They undoubtedly prevented harm being caused to other potential victims due to their fast response and professionalism.

"This is a further reminder that our officers find themselves in potentially dangerous situations every day whilst doing their job.”

She said local neighbourhood policing teams in the town would continue to engage with partner agencies and local community groups and will be in the community to provide reassurance.

Counter terrorism police took over the investigation after Alid’s motives became clear.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “The horrific attacks in Hartlepool were unprovoked and deeply disturbing. Alid seriously injured one man and deliberately took the life of another.

“Terence Carney’s family and friends have been left devastated by the tragic outcome of Alid’s actions and have lost a much-loved husband, father, and grandfather. Our deepest sympathies go out to them.

“I have no doubt that the swift response of the attending officers prevented further harm or loss of life that morning.

"We’re grateful for their bravery in the face of a dangerous and unpredictable suspect. I’d also like to thank the people of Hartlepool for their calm and measured response to that day’s events and for the resilience they showed in the weeks that followed.”