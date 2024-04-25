Ahmed Alid killed Terence Carney, 70, in Hartlepool town centre (above right) after attacking his housemate in Wharton Terrace (below).

Ahmed Alid, 45, stabbed and killed 70-year-old Terence Carney after their paths crossed on Avenue Road, in Hartlepool, at around 5.30am on Sunday, October 15 last year.

The crime caused shock throughout the whole town.

Just moments earlier, Alid had burst into the bedroom of his sleeping housemate Javed Nouri at a hostel they shared in Wharton Terrace attacking him with two knives.

Police investigating the murder in Hartlepool Town Centre on Sunday, October 15. Picture by FRANK REID

Alid, described in court as a “strict Muslim”, admitted carrying out both attacks but denied he intended to kill them in a two-week trial at Teesside Crown Court.

But on Thursday the jury found him guilty of both murder and attempted murder.

He will be sentenced sometime next month.

The trial heard Alid was motivated out of revenge for the Israel-Palestine conflict and launched his attacks eight days after the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

Police at the hostel in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, following the attack on Javed Nouri.

In the first attack he stabbed Mr Nouri six times, including to the chest and leg, while repeatedly shouting Allahu Akbar meaning ‘God is great’.

But Mr Nouri, 31, who had recently converted from Islam to Christianity, managed to fight him off.

Alid then left Wharton Terrace and walked to Hartlepool town centre where he chanced upon Mr Carney who was out for an early morning walk.

He stabbed Mr Carney, who tried to run away, six times with a large kitchen knife and left him for dead in Tees Street where he died within minutes.

Alid was arrested a short time later by armed police on the corner of York Road and Victoria Road where he was still carrying the knife.

At Middlesbrough Police Station he told police he would have killed “thousands” if he had a rifle.

Speaking in Arabic Alid said: “I swear to almighty Allah, if I had a heavy weapon, this would be thousands because they had killed innocent children."

He was also found guilty of assaulting two female detectives when they tried to question him about the attacks.

In his defence, Alid said he “lost his mind” after feeling stress build up over his asylum application.