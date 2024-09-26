Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have revealed more information about a quad bike crash in which two people were injured.

They have now confirmed that the incident also involved a horse rider and a car and that they are still searching for the quad bike.

The collision took place at around 3pm on Sunday, September 22, on a farm track near Field House Farm, in Greatham.

Cleveland Police have now said in a new statement: “It involved a red and black quad bike and a silver Ford.

Police have issued this photo of a red and black quad bike they wish to trace following a collision on the edge of Hartlepool last weekend.

"A woman who was riding a horse also suffered a suspected broken ankle.

“A 26-year-old man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, possession of a Class A drug and no insurance. He was bailed pending further inquiries.

“Both men were believed to have been travelling on the quad bike.

“A number of quad bikes are believed to have travelled through Greatham prior to the collision.

"Following the collision, the red and black quad was removed prior to police arrival.

“As well as information about the quad bike and incident, officers are also appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of quad bikes in the area on the afternoon of Sunday to call 101, quoting reference number 182985.”

Footage can also be uploaded at: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-to-locate-quad-bike-involved-in-a-collision