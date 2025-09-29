A police investigation is still continuing following the discovery of human remains at a recycling plant six months ago.

Police were called to the Biffa recycling plant, at Tofts Farm Industrial Estate, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, at 11.40am on Sunday, March 30, after staff found a number of bones on site.

Following an examination by specialists, the remains were confirmed to be human and an investigation began.

Cleveland Police said at the time that the inquiry “will take a considerable amount of time”.

Cleveland Police at Hartlepool's Biffa waste recycling plant following the discovery of human remains on March 30, 2025.

They have now confirmed that the investigation is still continuing.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, of the force’s homicide and major enquiry team, said after the inquiry started: “There are numerous procedures to follow to identify the remains and to establish the circumstances surrounding how they came to be at the recycling plant.

“I understand how concerning this will be for those living within our community and the wider public.

"I know there will be families who have missing loved ones and are worried about the remains and I want to reassure you that if any relevant information comes to light we will be in touch.”

In a separate incident last week, Cleveland Police have confirmed that the discovery of a man’s body at a waste facility in Haverton Hill Road, Billingham, on September 24 is not suspicious and that a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with concerns about the Hartlepool inquiry can contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 055293.

