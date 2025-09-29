Cleveland Police inquiry continues six months after human remains are discovered at Biffa's Hartlepool recycling plant

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 29th Sep 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 13:27 BST
A police investigation is still continuing following the discovery of human remains at a recycling plant six months ago.

Police were called to the Biffa recycling plant, at Tofts Farm Industrial Estate, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, at 11.40am on Sunday, March 30, after staff found a number of bones on site.

Most Popular

Following an examination by specialists, the remains were confirmed to be human and an investigation began.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said at the time that the inquiry “will take a considerable amount of time”.

Cleveland Police at Hartlepool's Biffa waste recycling plant following the discovery of human remains on March 30, 2025.placeholder image
Cleveland Police at Hartlepool's Biffa waste recycling plant following the discovery of human remains on March 30, 2025.

They have now confirmed that the investigation is still continuing.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, of the force’s homicide and major enquiry team, said after the inquiry started: “There are numerous procedures to follow to identify the remains and to establish the circumstances surrounding how they came to be at the recycling plant.

“I understand how concerning this will be for those living within our community and the wider public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I know there will be families who have missing loved ones and are worried about the remains and I want to reassure you that if any relevant information comes to light we will be in touch.”

In a separate incident last week, Cleveland Police have confirmed that the discovery of a man’s body at a waste facility in Haverton Hill Road, Billingham, on September 24 is not suspicious and that a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with concerns about the Hartlepool inquiry can contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 055293.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice