Cleveland Police investigating circumstances surrounding death of 22-year-old Hartlepool man
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 22-year-old man in Hartlepool and are appealing for information.
The man has been identified as Henry Rafferty from the Hartlepool area who was pronounced dead on Elwick Road just before midnight on Friday, August 26.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Henry’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.
"They are being supported by a specially trained Family Liaison Officer.”
Police are investigating what happened to Henry and are appealing to anyone who may have seen him in the hours before his death.
They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him in the area between the Park Inn on Park Road and the junction of Elwick Road and Park Avenue between 10pm and 11.30pm.
Police released a photo of Henry who was around 6 feet 4 inches tall, of slim build with short fair hair.
He was wearing a black North Face fleece, dark blue tracksuit bottoms and black and blue Nike trainers.
Anyone with information or who may have seen Henry or anyone matching this description is asked to contact Sergeant Stephen Clyburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 152506.
People with CCTV along the route or who may have dash cam footage if they were travelling in the area, is asked to share it with police.
Footage can also be uploaded at: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-the-death-of-henry-rafferty-in-hartlepool.