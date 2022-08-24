Hartlepool Police issue appeal as 14-year-old boy robbed of Carrera mountain bike
A 14-year-old boy was punched in the face by two other teens and robbed of his bike.
Police are appealing for witnesses and information to the robbery which happened on Jesmond Gardens, Hartlepool, at about 4.50pm on Tuesday, August 23.
Two suspects, believed to be aged around 16 years old, punched the victim and stole his Carrera bike.
One of the robbery suspects is described as around 6ft, 2in tall and wearing a gold belcher bracelet and a Berghaus coat.
The second suspect is described as being 5ft, 8in tall.
The bike (pictured) is black with green fittings and has a sticker underneath the seat of an eagle with three eyes.
It was later spotted in the Brougham Terrace area.
The 14-year-old victim suffered swelling to his cheek.
Read More
Cleveland Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of the bike, those responsible or any witnesses to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 149914.Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.