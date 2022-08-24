Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses and information to the robbery which happened on Jesmond Gardens, Hartlepool, at about 4.50pm on Tuesday, August 23.

Two suspects, believed to be aged around 16 years old, punched the victim and stole his Carrera bike.

One of the robbery suspects is described as around 6ft, 2in tall and wearing a gold belcher bracelet and a Berghaus coat.

Jesmond Gardens in Hartlepool where the robbery took place. Picture by FRANK REID

The second suspect is described as being 5ft, 8in tall.

The bike (pictured) is black with green fittings and has a sticker underneath the seat of an eagle with three eyes.

It was later spotted in the Brougham Terrace area.

The 14-year-old victim suffered swelling to his cheek.

