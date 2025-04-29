Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating after a number of trees which had been felled to provide a home for wildlife were set on fire at a Hartlepool nature area.

Cleveland Police say they are looking into the incident of criminal damage at Summerhill.

It is after a number of trees were set on fire sometime between 5pm on Monday, April 28, and 8am on Tuesday.

The cost of repair is expected to run into thousands of pounds.

Damage at Summerhill caused by tree fires.

Inquiries are ongoing and a force spokesperson said: “Some trees had actually been felled by staff to create habitats for wildlife and it’s estimated repair/replacement will cost thousands of pounds.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said they have seen a large rise in deliberate grass fires throughout April linked to the recent good weather.

It says a number of incidents were caused by youths using lighter fluid to torch large areas of grass and any discarded rubbish in the area.

Firefighters are appealing to people in the town for their help to prevent such fires and report anyone responsible.

The brigade said: “Please report anything you know anonymously at www.firestoppersreport.co.uk

“Always take all your litter home, otherwise it could be used for deliberate fires.”

They add people can also help by organising litter picks with friends, family, and neighbours.

Referring again to the Hartlepool fire, the brigade said: “We would ask anyone with information on who may be responsible to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 075407.”

Anyone with details who does not wish to speak to police directly can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555111.