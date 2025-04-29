Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has sadly died following a skydiving incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her body was reportedly discovered in farmland off Salter’s Lane, in Shotton Colliery.

Durham Constabulary said: “Police officers and colleagues from the ambulance service were called to the incident in Shotton Colliery at around 10.30am on Sunday, April 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, a woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's body was reportedly discovered in farmland off Salter's Lane, Shotton Colliery, on Sunday morning.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.”

A spokesperson for Sky-High Skydiving, based at nearby Shotton Airfield, said: “This heart-breaking news has deeply affected all who knew her and our thoughts are with her family and friends as they face this unimaginable loss.

“At this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy and compassion for those grieving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident at Shotton Colliery, in County Durham, on Sunday, 27 April, at 10.17.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and one specialist paramedic to the incident."