Woman dies following skydiving incident in Shotton Colliery
Her body was reportedly discovered in farmland off Salter’s Lane, in Shotton Colliery.
Durham Constabulary said: “Police officers and colleagues from the ambulance service were called to the incident in Shotton Colliery at around 10.30am on Sunday, April 27.
“Sadly, a woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.”
A spokesperson for Sky-High Skydiving, based at nearby Shotton Airfield, said: “This heart-breaking news has deeply affected all who knew her and our thoughts are with her family and friends as they face this unimaginable loss.
“At this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy and compassion for those grieving.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident at Shotton Colliery, in County Durham, on Sunday, 27 April, at 10.17.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew and one specialist paramedic to the incident."
