Cleveland Police issue appeal over sentimental bracelet reported stolen in Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 09:59 BST
Police have released a picture of a bracelet with great sentimental value to the owner after it was reported stolen in Hartlepool.

The item of jewellery was reported stolen from a property in the town on Monday, April 21.

Police say it is possible that the bracelet may have been sold on.

Anyone who has been offered it or anyone who has any information regarding its whereabouts is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting the reference number 071005.

