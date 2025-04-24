Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say they won’t hesitate to seize nuisance bikes after a series of complaints in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team have released images of young riders on off-road bikes in an attempt to identify them.

It comes after police received several calls regarding nuisance bikes in the Headland area Over the Easter weekend around the sand dunes and Vincent Street.

Police said: “Some of the riders were wearing distinctive helmets – one being bright yellow – and one a distinctive blue coat.

Police are trying to identify the riders shown in these pictures.

“If we can identify where these bikes are kept, we won't hesitate to seize them and take action.”

Anyone who knows who the riders are or where the bikes shown in the pictures are being stored is urged to call police with details on 101.

You can also call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.