Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident in Spurn Walk, in the Burbank area of town, on Monday afternoon (May 22).

The man who died has not been named by police yet.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police attended Spurn Walk in Hartlepool at around 4.05pm, Monday 22 May 2023, following reports of a violent altercation.

Police and scene of crime officers at a incident at Spurn Walk, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

“A man in his twenties sadly died as a result of the incident.

“A murder investigation is underway and three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"All three who were arrested, a 66-year-old man and two women aged 36 and 55, are in police custody.

“Officers remain at the scene continuing enquiries.”

Spurn Walk, Hartlepool, taped off. Picture by FRANK REID

The area remained taped off with a number of police officers carrying out inquiries on Tuesday morning.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service and North East Ambulance Service also attended the incident on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the air ambulance said they were asked to attend after reports of an assault and arrived at 4.39pm, but did not take anyone to hospital.

The North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call from the police at 16.20 (22 May) to attend an incident at a private address in the Hartlepool area.

"We dispatched the air ambulance, two ambulance crews and a specialist paramedic to the scene.”

