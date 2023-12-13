Police are once again appealing for information over the disappearance and murder of a Hartlepool man as his family faces their 13th Christmas without him.

Scott Fletcher, a 27-year-old dad, went missing on May 11, in 2011.

Cleveland Police initially launched a missing persons investigation before inquiries led to the launch of a murder investigation in 2015.

A number of arrests were made as part of the investigation although no further action was taken and Scott’s body has never been found.

Scott Fletcher is believed to have been murdered shortly after his disappearance in 2011.

As Christmas approaches, detectives are once again appealing for anyone with information about his disappearance and murder to him to come forward and end the “nightmare” for his family.

A £10,000 reward by Crimestoppers for information leading to convictions of those responsible is still available.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Matt Hollingsworth, said: “Scott was a family man, he had young children at the time of his disappearance.

"His murder and subsequent years of not knowing what has happened to him have been torturous for his mum, Julie, his siblings, his children and his father who sadly passed away without knowing what happened to Scott.

“This nightmare has not ended for them and as they look to their 13th Christmas without Scott, we appeal again for answers from the community.

"Someone must know what happened to Scott and where his body is.

"I cannot imagine the pain the family have suffered, which is made worse by not knowing where he is.”

Scott, who had a young daughter, was last believed to have been seen near the Jet garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill.

Police believe he was killed in the Durham area and that his body was concealed shortly afterwards.

Detectives have issued numerous appeals for information in the past including a national appeal on the BBC’s Crimewatch Live programme.

Det Insp Hollingsworth added: "For whatever reason, if they feel they can’t come forward, then please speak to Crimestoppers anonymously and help put an end to the pain and suffering which Scott’s family have to endure every day.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.