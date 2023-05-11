Hartlepool man Scott Fletcher was 27 when he disappeared on May 11, 2011, and was last believed to have been seen near the Jet garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill.

His body has still to be recovered.

Cleveland Police initially launched a missing persons investigation before launching a murder investigation in 2015.

Scott Fletcher is believed to have been murdered shortly after his disappearance in 2011.

Detectives are again urging criminals and other members of the public to disclose any information regarding Scott’s disappearance and death.

Despite numerous pleas, including a national appeal on BBC’s Crimewatch Live in September 2021, the investigation remains unsolved and Julie Fletcher, Scott’s mum, and his family still have many unanswered questions.

The case’s deputy senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Jim Allen, said: “It’s time that this nightmare was ended for Julie and all of Scott’s family.

"His murder has taken a horrendous toll on all of them, they live with this every single day, and there are still people out there with the information that we need to help bring those responsible to justice.

Julie Fletcher, the mother of Scott Fletcher.

“Scott was a father and a family man. I would urge people to ask themselves, had this happened to one of their family members, would they want people to stay silent or help find those responsible?”

Seven men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder but were later released.

Officers believe Scott was killed in the Durham area and that his body was concealed shortly afterwards.

Det Insp Allen continued: “We know that Scott had debt and he had links to the criminal fraternity and this may be linked to his disappearance.

"I’d make a direct appeal to those within the criminal fraternity who may have information to get in touch with us and help us get justice for Julie and all of Scott’s family. Those with information can call police or Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.