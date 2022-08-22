Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police issued a first appeal to locate Michael Rae, aged 33, on Sunday, August 14, and who remains missing from an address in Hartlepool.

He is described as white with a pale complexion, around 5’9” tall, with short straight dark hair.

He was last wearing grey joggers, a navy T-shirt and black trainers.

Michael Rae, 33, who is missing from Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Michael is believed to be on foot, police say he does have links to Peterlee, as well as Hartlepool.