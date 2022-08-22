News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out

Cleveland Police make fresh appeal for information about Hartlepool man who has been missing for more than a week

Police have made another appeal for information over the whereabouts of a Hartlepool man who has been missing from home for over a week.

By Mark Payne
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:09 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:09 pm

Cleveland Police issued a first appeal to locate Michael Rae, aged 33, on Sunday, August 14, and who remains missing from an address in Hartlepool.

He is described as white with a pale complexion, around 5’9” tall, with short straight dark hair.

He was last wearing grey joggers, a navy T-shirt and black trainers.

Michael Rae, 33, who is missing from Hartlepool.

Most Popular

Although Michael is believed to be on foot, police say he does have links to Peterlee, as well as Hartlepool.

Anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is, is asked to call police on 101 quoting the reference 143517.

Read More

Read More
Business case for £25 million redevelopment of Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Sho...