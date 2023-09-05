Watch more videos on Shots!

John Edwards, 64, of May Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 18 years at Teesside Crown Court earlier this month after being convicted of two counts of gross indecency with a child and two of rape.

His brother Maurice Edwards, 74, of Tithe Barn Road, in Stockton, received 27 and a half years after he was found guilty of two counts of rape and indecent assault against the same victim.

Specialist detectives have praised the survivor who bravely came forward and was offered specialist support.

Detective Constable Mel Phelps, from Cleveland Police’s Child Abuse and Vulnerable Adult Unit (CAVA), said: “This was a horrific case involving two brothers carrying out extensive abuse – one against a child and the other as the survivor reached adulthood.

“Their actions have had a massively detrimental effect on the survivor, sadly causing lasting effects.

“I can’t praise the survivor enough for their bravery though – throughout the investigation and during the trial itself.

"The trauma of having to go over these devastating events must have been unbearable but we all shared a determination to achieve justice and to see both Edwards brothers dealt with.

“I hope the lengthy sentences handed to these men demonstrate police and the judicial system’s view of such horrendous offending, and that the survivor can continue to move forwards with their life."

The brothers were charged in 2020 and stood trial for two weeks last month.

John Edwards was also given one year extended licence for when he is eventually released from prison.

Both will also be subject to lifelong restraining orders preventing them from contacting their victim and will be placed on the sex offenders’ register.

CAVA Acting Detective Chief Inspector Mathew Waterfield paid tribute to the victim, adding: “I also wish the survivor the very best for the future; their courage and unwavering determination to seek justice after their unimaginable and harrowing experience is absolutely awe-inspiring.

“I would also take this opportunity to remind anyone who has experienced any kind of abuse, however long ago, that they can report in complete confidence to Cleveland Police.”